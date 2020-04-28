wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights of Andrade vs. Apollo Crews, Six-Man Tag Match Clip
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted highlights of Andrade’s US Championship defense against Apollo Crews. You can see the video below. As noted, Crews lost the match as he was deemed unable to continue due to what looks to be a storyline injury that has knocked him out of Money in the Bank.
– WWE also posted the clip from Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Crews facing Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory:
More Trending Stories
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day
- Son of Rick Steiner Signed to Baltimore Ravens, Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math to Explain Why It’s a Great Pick