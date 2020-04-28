wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights of Andrade vs. Apollo Crews, Six-Man Tag Match Clip

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Apollo Crews Raw

– WWE has posted highlights of Andrade’s US Championship defense against Apollo Crews. You can see the video below. As noted, Crews lost the match as he was deemed unable to continue due to what looks to be a storyline injury that has knocked him out of Money in the Bank.

– WWE also posted the clip from Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Crews facing Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory:

