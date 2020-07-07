wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Asuka vs. Bayley Match, Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander Clip
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted highlights from the Asuka vs. Bayley Champion vs. Champion match that main evented Raw. You can see that below; Asuka defeated Bayley to pick up the win.
– Also posted was a clip from the Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander bout:
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Disappointed That Undertaker Pulling Out Of Starrcast Was Included In The Last Ride
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019