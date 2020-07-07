wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Asuka vs. Bayley Match, Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander Clip

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka WWE Backlash

– WWE has posted highlights from the Asuka vs. Bayley Champion vs. Champion match that main evented Raw. You can see that below; Asuka defeated Bayley to pick up the win.

– Also posted was a clip from the Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander bout:

Asuka, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, MVP, RAW

