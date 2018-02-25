wrestling / News
Highlights From Raw Tag Team Championship Match at Elimination Chamber
– The Bar retained the Raw Tag Team Championships against Titus Worldwide during Elimination Chamber. You can check out highlights from the match below, courtesy of WWE’s Twitter accounts.
Our full, live coverage of the show is here.
The animosity between BOTH these teams is flowing as #TheBar defends their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @TitusONeilWWE and @WWEApollo RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEChamber @WWESheamus @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/PXPuNL16af
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
It's all about wearing down their opponents as #TheBar's @WWESheamus takes it to @WWEApollo! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/nXgSRJW6E4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Bell or no bell, #TitusWorldwide's @WWEApollo & @TitusONeilWWE will go great heights for the chance to dethrone #Raw #TagTeamChampions @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/tlIU7isugb
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
The POWER of @TitusONeilWWE!!!! #WWEChamber @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/cvjMplEExs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
#TheBar STAYS IN PLACE as @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus retain their #RAW #TagTeamTitles against @TitusONeilWWE & @WWEApollo! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/D3BB8XyHwz
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018