Highlights From Raw Tag Team Championship Match at Elimination Chamber

February 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bar Elimination Chamber

– The Bar retained the Raw Tag Team Championships against Titus Worldwide during Elimination Chamber. You can check out highlights from the match below, courtesy of WWE’s Twitter accounts.

Our full, live coverage of the show is here.

