wrestling / News
Highlights From Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules
– WWE has shared photos and video from the Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens steel cage match at Extreme Rules. Owens won the match, but Strowman was the one who walked away after he tossed Owens off the top of the cage through an announcer’s table. You can see the clips and pics below.
Owens managed to handcuff Strowman to the turnbuckle and went to go climb the cage and escape, but spent too much time mocking Strowman. That allowed Strowman to break the handcuff and chase after, getting up top with Owens where the high spot took place. Owens was taken out on a stretcher.
Mr. #MonsterInTheBank has arrived, and he's ready for @FightOwensFight to #GetTheseHands! @BraunStrowman #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/15zU0GkAEU
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
Well… how would YOU feel if you were about to be locked in a #SteelCage with @BraunStrowman?@FightOwensFight #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WjWqU0cKMO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
When you see an opportunity to target @BraunStrowman, you TAKE it! @FightOwensFight #ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/GleAOjO3gF
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
As far as @BraunStrowman is concerned, there's NO escape for @FightOwensFight.#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/EX2wgpwdo8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
Just as @FightOwensFight thinks he is able to escape, @BraunStrowman has other plans in mind at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/qK9tlbECEP
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
To: @BraunStrowman
From: @FightOwensFight#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/vR4fJEM5oT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
.@FightOwensFight sent CRASHING from the top of the #SteelCage, courtesy of @BraunStrowman!!#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/xeseJIR8z0
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
After being thrown off of the top of the #SteelCage by @BraunStrowman, @FightOwensFight leaves in a stretcher.#ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/VuVaxS0HTj
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
A true MONSTER. @BraunStrowman #ExtremeRules #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/i2NhiCXjHa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018