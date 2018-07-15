Highlights From Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules

– WWE has shared photos and video from the Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens steel cage match at Extreme Rules. Owens won the match, but Strowman was the one who walked away after he tossed Owens off the top of the cage through an announcer’s table. You can see the clips and pics below.

Owens managed to handcuff Strowman to the turnbuckle and went to go climb the cage and escape, but spent too much time mocking Strowman. That allowed Strowman to break the handcuff and chase after, getting up top with Owens where the high spot took place. Owens was taken out on a stretcher.