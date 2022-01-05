Highlights From Title Unification Match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

We have a unified North American and Cruiserweight Champion following the opening match of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Carmelo Hayes defeated Roderick Strong to unify the titles in the first match of the show, and you can see some highlights below.

Hayes won the North American Championship on the October 12th episode of NXT, defeating Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the title and holding it for 85 days. Strong had been Cruiserweight Champion for 105 days, having won it from Kushida on the September 21st episode of NXT.