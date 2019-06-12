wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights of Chris Jericho’s NJPW Dominion Attack, Poll on Samoa Joe’s Next Challenger

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Double or Nothing

– NJPW has released a video featuring Chris Jericho’s attack on Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion last weekend. You can see the video below, which saw Jericho assault Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi come out to make the save:

– WWE’s latest poll asks who should netx challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. As of this writing, the results are:

Braun Strowman: 45%
Ricochet: 25%
Cesaro: 11%
The Miz: 11%
Bobby Lashley: 9%

