Various News: Highlights of Chris Jericho’s NJPW Dominion Attack, Poll on Samoa Joe’s Next Challenger
June 11, 2019
– NJPW has released a video featuring Chris Jericho’s attack on Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion last weekend. You can see the video below, which saw Jericho assault Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi come out to make the save:
– WWE’s latest poll asks who should netx challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. As of this writing, the results are:
Braun Strowman: 45%
Ricochet: 25%
Cesaro: 11%
The Miz: 11%
Bobby Lashley: 9%
