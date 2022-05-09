Highlights From Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ran it back in the opening match of WrestleMania Backlash, with the result being the same as the first time. Rhodes defeated Rollins in the first match at Sunday’s PPV during a back-and-forth match that ended when Rhodes turned Rollins’ plans against him, reversing a rollup where Rollins grabbed the tights with his own tights-grabbing rollup. You can check out some clips from the match below.

