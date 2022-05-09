wrestling / News
Highlights From Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ran it back in the opening match of WrestleMania Backlash, with the result being the same as the first time. Rhodes defeated Rollins in the first match at Sunday’s PPV during a back-and-forth match that ended when Rhodes turned Rollins’ plans against him, reversing a rollup where Rollins grabbed the tights with his own tights-grabbing rollup. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
🎶🔥🎶🔥#WMBacklash @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/kO3B7Ztpde
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
🗣ADRENALINE IN MY SOUL!!!#WMBacklash @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/PRJ5OolVzl
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
This time around, @WWERollins seems to have @CodyRhodes well-scouted.#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/vDp4A9uPHH
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
THUNDEROUS clothesline from @WWERollins!#WMBacklash @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/7lKHPzcaXF
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
🤯#WMBacklash @CodyRhodes @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/txa1mhAosF
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
CODY CUTTER CONNECTS!#WMBacklash @CodyRhodes @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/kuA7se7sUd
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@CodyRhodes is starting to take over! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/nIEMVjmLan
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
This 👏 Match 👏#WMBacklash @CodyRhodes @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/H81c9bhJiL
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
Pedigree! Pedigree! Pedigree!!!#WMBacklash @WWERollins @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/DqPDemZzQi
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
He got him! @CodyRhodes takes down @WWERollins once again at #WMBacklash! pic.twitter.com/De168kwkgW
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
