Highlights From Cruiserweight Championship Match at WWE TLC

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy WWE TLC

– Buddy Murphy walked away with his WWE Cruiserweight Championship following his match with Cedric Alexander at TLC. You can see highlights from the match below. After about ten minutes of back-and-forth action, Murphy was able to hit the Murphy’s Law for the pinfall.

Our full coverage of WWE TLC is here.

WWE TLC, Jeremy Thomas

