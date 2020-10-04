Highlights From Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano From NXT Takeover 31

Damian Priest found a tough opponent in Johnny Gargano for his NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover 31, but he rose to the challenge. Priest defeated Gargano in the opening match of the show to retain his title, surviving a low blow and multiple superkicks to come back and pin Gargano with The Reckoning. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Priest’s title reign stands at 43 days, having won the title at NXT TakeOver XXX in a five-way ladder match against Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Gargano, and Velveteen Dream. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.