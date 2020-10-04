wrestling / News
Highlights From Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano From NXT Takeover 31
Damian Priest found a tough opponent in Johnny Gargano for his NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover 31, but he rose to the challenge. Priest defeated Gargano in the opening match of the show to retain his title, surviving a low blow and multiple superkicks to come back and pin Gargano with The Reckoning. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Priest’s title reign stands at 43 days, having won the title at NXT TakeOver XXX in a five-way ladder match against Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Gargano, and Velveteen Dream. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.
And with that, the #WWENXT North American Champion @ArcherOfInfamy lights the 🔥 of the Capitol Wrestling Center. #NXTTakOver 🏹 pic.twitter.com/f3paGkdINr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
"Tonight, destiny is fulfilled." #NXTTakeOver is 𝒉𝒊𝒔 show. #JohnnyTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/Leg3JXByYO
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2020
Wait… then 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒌𝒆.#JohnnyTakeOver is looking more like #JohnnyRuthless tonight. 👀 #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/2lk53Rf8DB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 4, 2020
Will "JOHNNY TAKEOVER" regain the #WWENXT #NATitle or will @ArcherOfInfamy have all the reason to celebrate?@JohnnyGargano brings the innovative offense at #NXTTakeOver 31! pic.twitter.com/yHGgcDbunK
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2020
The 🔥 isn't just in @ArcherOfInfamy's 🏹 , it's in his eyes as well! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ZS1KUWPBCj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
On (Razor's) EDGE. #NXTTakeOver @ArcherOfInfamy @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/Yu0XcBeVxT
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2020
SECURITY!!!!!! #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/ajEhYcsTYq
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2020
Your daily reminder of why we call @JohnnyGargano #JohnnyTakeOver.
Thank you. #NXTTakeOver @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/FP4t5XAQKR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
