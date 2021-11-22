wrestling / News
Highlights From Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura From WWE Survivor Series Pre-Show (Clips)
The first match for WWE Survivor Series is in the books, with Damien Priest losing the match but winning the war. Priest lost to Shinsuke Nakamura on the Kickoff Show for the PPV by disqualification after he hit Nakamura with the remnants of Rick Boogs’ guitar. You can see highlights from the match below.
The end came when Priest had Nakamura in the gogoplata, but Boogs played a riff on the guitar to revive the Intercontinental Champion. Incensed, Priest slipped out of the ring and broke the guitar over his knee, then hit Boogs with it. Nakamura came out of the ring and got laid out too for the DQ loss to Priest, putting Smackdown up 1- 0 against Raw.
Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
.@ShinsukeN is set for action at @barclayscenter in a battle with @ArcherOfInfamy RIGHT NOW on the #SurvivorSeries Kickoff!
🦚 https://t.co/Y2dq7Kkjtz
🌍 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/1pgVmmz81h
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🎸🤘 CAN YOU FEEL IT?!?! 🤘🎸#SurvivorSeries @ShinsukeN @rickboogswwe @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/ebSCuw0Hnx
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
It's going to be difficult for @ArcherOfInfamy to not be absolutely mesmerized by the smooth sounds of @rickboogswwe during this one! 🎸#SurvivorSeries @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/AfSLsZkOiq
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
It's #WWERaw vs. #SmackDown #USChampion @ArcherofInfamy clashes with Intercontinental Champion @ShinsukeN on the #SurvivorSeries Kickoff!
🦚: https://t.co/iiVbGbAZzs
🌍: https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE https://t.co/X88xNi45bV
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2021
😮😮😮#SurvivorSeries @ArcherOfInfamy @rickboogswwe @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/wkr7PiCwTF
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
A Disqualification leads to a victory for @ShinsukeN on the #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/IyK7blwQyU
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Says Vince McMahon Personally Apologized For Cutting 9/11 Anniversary Smackdown Match
- Bobby Lashley On Whether the Lack of Diversity in WWE Champions Bothers Him
- Charlotte Flair On Rhea Ripley Being the Future Of WWE Women’s Division, Transitioning From Raw To SmackDown
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away