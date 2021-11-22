Highlights From Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura From WWE Survivor Series Pre-Show (Clips)

The first match for WWE Survivor Series is in the books, with Damien Priest losing the match but winning the war. Priest lost to Shinsuke Nakamura on the Kickoff Show for the PPV by disqualification after he hit Nakamura with the remnants of Rick Boogs’ guitar. You can see highlights from the match below.

The end came when Priest had Nakamura in the gogoplata, but Boogs played a riff on the guitar to revive the Intercontinental Champion. Incensed, Priest slipped out of the ring and broke the guitar over his knee, then hit Boogs with it. Nakamura came out of the ring and got laid out too for the DQ loss to Priest, putting Smackdown up 1- 0 against Raw.

Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.