Highlights From Damien Priest vs. Miz at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest and The Miz met in the ring for a lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash, with everything up to and including the living dead factoring in. Priest defeated Miz in the match, which saw Batista send some “friends” in some zombies from his new movie Army of the Dead to act as lumberjacks.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.