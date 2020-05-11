wrestling / News
Highlights from Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins did battle at Money in the Bank and the WWE Champion walked away with his reign intact. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw McIntyre defeat Rollins.
After the match, McIntyre offered Rollins his hand and, after some hesitation, Rollins took it. McIntyre keeps his first run with the title going, having won the championship at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. Our full, live coverage of the show is here.
Music worthy of the #MondayNightMessiah.#MITB @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/kN9zpgsr0O
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
What an ENTRANCE by @WWERollins at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/FpBho3JntL
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
He's @DMcIntyreWWE, and he's about to bring the fight. #MITB pic.twitter.com/s25IeYFWyU
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
In case you didn't know, @WWERollins…@DMcIntyreWWE hits HARD. #MITB pic.twitter.com/Acb28YayEz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Starting to think this just might be @WWERollins' destiny. #MITB pic.twitter.com/daZLYEXODi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
The champ's had enough.#MITB @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/QBiBeS9pRM
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸#MITB @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Wd3QfiBHge
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
It's INTENSE and it's HARD-HITTING between @DMcIntyreWWE & @WWERollins with the #WWEChampionship on the line at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/xw205VLTuo
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
HOW did @DMcIntyreWWE manage this?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/fYm1ejfhrn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
… Respect?#MITB @DMcIntyreWWE @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/TK4SUg1A4c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
