Highlights from Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins did battle at Money in the Bank and the WWE Champion walked away with his reign intact. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw McIntyre defeat Rollins.

After the match, McIntyre offered Rollins his hand and, after some hesitation, Rollins took it. McIntyre keeps his first run with the title going, having won the championship at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar. Our full, live coverage of the show is here.