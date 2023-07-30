wrestling / News
Highlights From Eight-Person Tag Match On NXT Great American Bash Kickoff Show
July 30, 2023 | Posted by
Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz were victorious over the Meta-Four on the NXT Great American Bash kickoff show. The babyface team defeated Noam Dar, Ora Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the pre-show, and you can see some highlights below.
Our live NXT Great American Bash coverage is here.
It is time!
The Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match starts right now on the #NXTGAB Kickoff Show! pic.twitter.com/lXqFc7xvOR
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2023
🔥🔥🔥
As expected, this match has turned into CHAOS! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/GRvTyfzPoV
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2023
What a way to kick things off! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/zLech1STic
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2023
