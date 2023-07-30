wrestling / News

Highlights From Eight-Person Tag Match On NXT Great American Bash Kickoff Show

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash Nathan Frazer Dragon Lee Yulisa Leon Valentina Feroz Image Credit: WWE

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz were victorious over the Meta-Four on the NXT Great American Bash kickoff show. The babyface team defeated Noam Dar, Ora Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the pre-show, and you can see some highlights below.

Our live NXT Great American Bash coverage is here.

NXT Great American Bash, Jeremy Thomas

