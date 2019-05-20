wrestling / News
Highlights From Elias vs. Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank
– Elias thought he got the best of Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, but learned that Reigns was more resilient than he thought. Elias attacked Reigns backstage before their match and came out to the ring to perform for the crowd, only to meet an angry Roman as he left and get taken down for the loss. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
.@IAmEliasWWE wasn't about to wait… #MITB pic.twitter.com/Ta2qbk8eAL
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
Oh, that electric guitar is SWEET. 🎸#MITB @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/JClSrSzdQE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
"Thank you. Good night. I love NONE of you!"
That was TRANSCENDENT. #MITB pic.twitter.com/jHlXYtQKx1
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 20, 2019
YOU THINK IT'S THAT EASY, @IAmEliasWWE?!#MITB @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/KFcmaf8nhq
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
#TheBigDog just took care of business.#MITB @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/eOdUQ3pIiy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
