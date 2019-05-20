wrestling / News

Highlights From Elias vs. Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Elias Money in the Bank

– Elias thought he got the best of Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, but learned that Reigns was more resilient than he thought. Elias attacked Reigns backstage before their match and came out to the ring to perform for the crowd, only to meet an angry Roman as he left and get taken down for the loss. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading