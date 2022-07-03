wrestling / News
Highlights For Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)
Liv Morgan is now Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the women’s ladder match at tonight’s PPV. Morgan was the clear fan favorite in the match and the crowd erupted once it was clear she was about to win. This is her first MITB ladder match win and will guarantee her a shot at either the RAW or Smackdown women’s titles.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
We're getting things started at #MITB with the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match! 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/9w867Ocq9O
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
BIG TIME MONEY LOOKS.@BeckyLynchWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/5XYdVJBrRJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Connecting with the @WWEUniverse like no other.@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/r0VpfXWWvs
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
HERE WE GO!!!#MITB pic.twitter.com/1uJrNCIX6L
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
💪 #MITB@RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/1hSia5X6tF
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
How many ways can you use a ladder?@ShotziWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/gDfLBoUv84
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LEXI GO ROUND@AlexaBliss_WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/hHmEBoKQZo
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😲😲😲@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/v37m0TBUVv
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
It's getting crowded at the top of the ladder! #MITB pic.twitter.com/Tf8YKCEb3B
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
BIG TIME!!!@BeckyLynchWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/sApX5yhSJi
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😬😬😬😬😬😬#MITB pic.twitter.com/8YIpguvPst
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LIV MORGAN DID IT!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce has won the #MITB contract! pic.twitter.com/Ic4EWkDD49
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
