Highlights For Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

Liv Morgan is now Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the women’s ladder match at tonight’s PPV. Morgan was the clear fan favorite in the match and the crowd erupted once it was clear she was about to win. This is her first MITB ladder match win and will guarantee her a shot at either the RAW or Smackdown women’s titles.

