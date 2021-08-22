Highlights From Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie at WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

After a short match that went under five minutes, Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie at WWE Summerslam tonight in Las Vegas. The match featured shenanigans with the dolly Lilly, as Marie beat it up at one point, but Bliss was able to get the doll away then DDT her opponent for the win. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

After the match was over, Doudrop declared Eva Marie the “loser of the match” and walked out with her robe.