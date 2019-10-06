wrestling / News
Highlights From Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell
– Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks took their feud into the cell at WWE Hell in a Cell for a twenty-minute back-and-forth war. Lynch defeated Banks in the cage to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
Lynch retained the championship that she won at WrestleMania 35; her reign currently stands at 181 days.
#TheMan is READY for #TheCell.#HIAC @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/OXeAF1sIAg
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
We're off to a LEGIT start at @WWE #HIAC!
▶️ https://t.co/OZApDR6TTk pic.twitter.com/M3kzJA6SL7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 6, 2019
No turning back now… #HIAC pic.twitter.com/chQ0s3ZW5i
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE has some plans of her own BEFORE they're locked INSIDE #HellInACell! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/l0YNR14KAi
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
Think @BeckyLynchWWE has been looking forward to this? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/yPD7u3J7cs
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is bringing that STRAIGHT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #HIAC pic.twitter.com/F6D3pd2V5i
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
Oh, #TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE just took things to a SICK level. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/V9KnAYwxS2
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
TELL US what @SashaBanksWWE is planning to do here ⬇️ #HIAC pic.twitter.com/FOOU4kvbck
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
Yes, @BeckyLynchWWE…@SashaBanksWWE kicked out AGAIN! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/QBgYUM9sHc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
BECKY, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?#HIAC @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/TWx4SfRKGQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
GIF REACTIONS ⬇️#HIAC @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/U9sUxFes9J
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
BEST. METEORA. EVER.#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/RUTWeAszu3
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
Chairs as far as the eye can see. No big deal. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/7eJj5AgkKz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE and @SashaBanksWWE are utilizing everything in their arsenal for this #HIAC match. pic.twitter.com/vsIR06RbLV
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
#TheMan just went to HELL and BACK.@BeckyLynchWWE is STILL your #RAW #WomensChampion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/NBJooGQvSe
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2019
*I'll get you next time, Becky. NEXT TIME.*#HIAC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/M08HPZnCc2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record
- Cody Says There Are Wrestlers That Have Been Held Back For The Dynamite Era Specifically