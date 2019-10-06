wrestling / News

Highlights From Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell

October 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Hell in a Cell

– Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks took their feud into the cell at WWE Hell in a Cell for a twenty-minute back-and-forth war. Lynch defeated Banks in the cage to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, and you can see pics and video from the match below.

Lynch retained the championship that she won at WrestleMania 35; her reign currently stands at 181 days.

