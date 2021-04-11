wrestling / News
Highlights From Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania, perhaps as many thought he would, but it wasn’t an easy night for Shane. Shane used various tricks in his arsenal, including hidden weapons and the help of Elias and Ryker. At one point, he hit Strowman in the head with a toolbox and looked to escape, but Strowman reached through the tag and grabbed his hand, before tearing open the cage to pull him inside. The two then found their way up top, where Strowman tossed McMahon off the top to the mat. He then climbed down and hit the running powerslam for the win.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
🎵💸 HERE COMES THE MONEY!🎵💸#WrestleMania #SteelCage @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/UCcprHihoj
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The #StrowmanExpress is rolling through @RJStadium!#WrestleMania @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/VVc4rc15jL
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
.@shanemcmahon is teeing off on @BraunStrowman with a piece of the #SteelCage! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pzSMi1QJ7Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
🚂🚂🚂#WrestleMania #SteelCage @BraunStrowman @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/hY4XC6XI09
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Not so fast!#WrestleMania #SteelCage @BraunStrowman @shanemcmahon @IAmEliasWWE @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/zgyZPebqsZ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?!#WrestleMania #SteelCage @BraunStrowman @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/6AxadEmWuI
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
CLEAR THE TRACKS! 🚂#WrestleMania @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/rFUUjmJ5z9
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
🤯🤯🤯@BraunStrowman just made @shanemcmahon eat his words in a BIG way.
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/wNWBhYYmzf
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
HANDS = GOT!@BraunStrowman is victorious at #WrestleMania! #SteelCage @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/tn6sj6WMDb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
