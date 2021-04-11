Highlights From Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania, perhaps as many thought he would, but it wasn’t an easy night for Shane. Shane used various tricks in his arsenal, including hidden weapons and the help of Elias and Ryker. At one point, he hit Strowman in the head with a toolbox and looked to escape, but Strowman reached through the tag and grabbed his hand, before tearing open the cage to pull him inside. The two then found their way up top, where Strowman tossed McMahon off the top to the mat. He then climbed down and hit the running powerslam for the win.

