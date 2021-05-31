wrestling / News

Highlights From Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page At AEW Double or Nothing

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Hangman Page Brian Cage

Brian Cage wanted to go it alone at AEW Double or Nothing against Hangman Page, but Team Taz tried to get involved to Cage’s detriment. Page and Cage opened the PPV with their one-on-one match, which saw Page pick up the win with a Buckshot Lariat.

The finish came after Ricky Starks and Hook came down to the ring. Hook distracted the ref while Starks threw Cage the FTW Championship. Cage threw it back and got in Hook’s face, but the distraction proved enough for Page to get the win. You can see some clips from the match below;

Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading