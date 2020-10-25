Highlights From Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory (Pics, Video)

Rhino won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory tonight, pinning Sami Callihan at the end of the match to save his career. Rhino put his job on the line to enter the gauntlet in order to get his friend Heath a job, and now Heath will officially be part of the roster. It remains to be seen what title Rhino will go for.

In a note of trivia, Rhino also won a gauntlet match at the first Bound for Glory fifteen years ago, which got him a World title shot against Jeff Jarrett, which he then won.

The match also saw some surprise entrants, including Shawn Daivari, James Storm and Swoggle. You can see a few highlights below and follow along with our live coverage here.