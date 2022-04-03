Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania, McIntyre Cuts Ring Ropes With Sword (Pics, Video)

Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania in a grudge match that ended with McIntyre getting the win. McIntyre jumped over the ropes with a dive, suplexed Madcap Moss on the floor, then kicked out of Corbin’s finish before hitting his own to win. Following the match, McIntyre split the rope with his sword trying to hit Moss.

This ends Corbin’s “undefeated streak” that started when he picked up the Happy gimmick.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.

⚔️🔥⚔️🔥⚔️🔥@DMcIntyreWWE returns to the Grandest Stage of Them All! McIntyre goes one-on-one with Happy @BaronCorbinWWE RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Zqv4WEwo7X — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

NOT SO HAPPY CORBIN!@BaronCorbinWWE is in absolute shock that @DMcIntyreWWE was the first @WWE Superstar to ever kick out of the End of Days!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WYkNGaWlzU — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022