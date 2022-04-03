wrestling / News
Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania, McIntyre Cuts Ring Ropes With Sword (Pics, Video)
Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania in a grudge match that ended with McIntyre getting the win. McIntyre jumped over the ropes with a dive, suplexed Madcap Moss on the floor, then kicked out of Corbin’s finish before hitting his own to win. Following the match, McIntyre split the rope with his sword trying to hit Moss.
This ends Corbin’s “undefeated streak” that started when he picked up the Happy gimmick.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
#WrestleMania just became HAPPY-MANIA!
Happy @BaronCorbinWWE & @MadCapMoss are here! pic.twitter.com/1QBb34t7Vk
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
⚔️🔥⚔️🔥⚔️🔥@DMcIntyreWWE returns to the Grandest Stage of Them All!
McIntyre goes one-on-one with Happy @BaronCorbinWWE RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Zqv4WEwo7X
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Not so HAPPY right now…@BaronCorbinWWE @MadcapMoss #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fLY9tQPQGP
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Here comes the @DMcIntyreWWE comeback!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ricXGxZXDy
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
DEEP 6️⃣!@BaronCorbinWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CdH9juQKYn
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE is feeling the #WrestleMania energy! pic.twitter.com/gRduXVWbSq
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
AIR MCINTYRE!!!@DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HouXEPf4pU
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!@DMcIntyreWWE just kicked out of Happy @BaronCorbinWWE's End of Days at #WrestleMania! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/kaW01ot3YS
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
NOT SO HAPPY CORBIN!@BaronCorbinWWE is in absolute shock that @DMcIntyreWWE was the first @WWE Superstar to ever kick out of the End of Days!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WYkNGaWlzU
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Another #WrestleMania moment for @DMcIntyreWWE with a huge win over Happy @BaronCorbinWWE! pic.twitter.com/zKSaMMxDPf
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE just did something no man has ever been able to do and kicked out of the End of Days!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vXrx2K6YiH
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@MadcapMoss narrowly escaped @DMcIntyreWWE at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/tecc5Tg2y8
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
