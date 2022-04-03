wrestling / News

Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania, McIntyre Cuts Ring Ropes With Sword (Pics, Video)

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE/BT Sport

Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania in a grudge match that ended with McIntyre getting the win. McIntyre jumped over the ropes with a dive, suplexed Madcap Moss on the floor, then kicked out of Corbin’s finish before hitting his own to win. Following the match, McIntyre split the rope with his sword trying to hit Moss.

This ends Corbin’s “undefeated streak” that started when he picked up the Happy gimmick.

