Highlights From Hell in a Cell Kickoff Match

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Natalya Mandy Rose

WWE had Natalya and Mandy Rose do battle on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya defeated Rose on the pre-show, and you can check out clips from the match below.

Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.

Mandy Rose, Natalya, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

