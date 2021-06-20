wrestling / News
Highlights From Hell in a Cell Kickoff Match
WWE had Natalya and Mandy Rose do battle on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, and the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion got the win. Natalya defeated Rose on the pre-show, and you can check out clips from the match below.
Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
We are set for ACTION on @WWE #HIAC Kickoff as @WWE_MandyRose gets set to take on @NatbyNature!
Stream on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/bxrJZeU4gL pic.twitter.com/O7p1Eu4q1O
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 20, 2021
The champs are in the house. 🏆🏆#HIAC @NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/2b4uh1e9pb
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021
This match so far 👏👏👏👏👏#HIAC @NatbyNature @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/I8SoesIJUa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 20, 2021
Let's talk about VINTAGE @NatbyNature. 💖 #HIAC pic.twitter.com/x1coRbyVTx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 20, 2021
Same energy right now for @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE.#HIAC pic.twitter.com/6hRZXR4jQA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 20, 2021
SHARPSHOOTER = VICTORY.@NatbyNature gets the win over @WWE_MandyRose LIVE on #HIAC Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/T8Wxt4sBE7
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2021
