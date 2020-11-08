wrestling / News
Highlights From Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)
At tonight’s AEW Full Gear event, Hikaru Shida managed to defeat Nyla Rose again in order to retain the AEW Women’s title. Rose worked on Shida’s knee for the majority of the match, but Shida eventually hit her with a series of knees to knock her out and pin her. After the match, Vickie Guerrero slapped Rose and left her alone in the ring. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The champ! @shidahikaru #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
.@shidahikaru is so intense! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
.@shidahikaru blindsides Nyla! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
"There's your old champ!"
Didn't take long for @NylaRoseBeast to completely flip the momentum of this match… #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
.@shidahikaru is giving her all to try to put away Nyla! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
.@NylaRoseBeast has painted a big target on the knee of the champion! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
.@shidahikaru doing everything she can to will her way to victory! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
Always believe in @shidahikaru! 🙌 #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 8, 2020
