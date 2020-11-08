Highlights From Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

At tonight’s AEW Full Gear event, Hikaru Shida managed to defeat Nyla Rose again in order to retain the AEW Women’s title. Rose worked on Shida’s knee for the majority of the match, but Shida eventually hit her with a series of knees to knock her out and pin her. After the match, Vickie Guerrero slapped Rose and left her alone in the ring. You can follow along with our live coverage here.