wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
July 20, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has released highlight videos from last night’s Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite. You can see the videos below including highlights of the Blood & Guts match, Jack Perry vs. HOOK and more:
More Trending Stories
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd
- Seth Rollins Supports SAG-AFTRA Strike, But Says It’s Also a Silver Lining For WWE
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why WWE Won’t Do Deathmatches, Says His Promotion Will Have Them
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Kevin Nash’s Opinions on LA Knight