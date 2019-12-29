wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s Best of 2019 Impact Special
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last night’s special “Best of 2019” episode of Impact. You can see the clips below, which include Sami Callihan’s World Title win and more:
