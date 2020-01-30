wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, Goldberg On The Goldbergs Last Night, WWE Adding Top 10s To WWE Network
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. You can find our full report here.
– PWInsider reports that WWE is slowly adding past episodes of their Youtube series “Top 10” to the WWE Network.
– Bill Goldberg had another appearance on ABC’s The Goldbergs last night.
