Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Top 5 Moments From The Episode, Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
October 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the following highlights from last night’s episode:
– Impact has also released a video looking at the top five must-see moments from the episode.
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
*Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Los Parks (with Salina de la Renta) vs. the debuting Magnus & Septimo Dragon.
*Dominic Garrini vs. Ariel Dominguez.
*Also appearing are The Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Mance Warner and more.
