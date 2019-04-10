WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Miz & Mrs, Preview For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, More Mid-South Episodes Coming To WWE Network

– WWE has released video highlights from last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs..

Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode: MIZ & MARYSE ALONE TIME” – Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life.

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature Piper Niven vs. Killer Kelly and Toni Storm vs. Jinny.

– Tonight’s episode of NXT features:

*Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

*Jaxson Ryker vs. Danny Burch.

*Candice LaRae vs Aliyah.

– More episodes of Midsouth Wrestling from 1984 and 1985 will be added to the WWE Network this month. It’s expected to be slightly more than last month’s 20 episodes of WCW Thunder, according to WWE Network News. They will arrive on April 15.