wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s NXT: Lio Rush vs. Angelo Garza, More

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza Lio Rush NXT

WWE has released the highlight videos from tlast night’s NXT. You can check out the clips below which include Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong, Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes, Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza and more:

