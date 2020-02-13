wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s NXT: Lio Rush vs. Angelo Garza, More
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlight videos from tlast night’s NXT. You can check out the clips below which include Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong, Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes, Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza and more:
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Two Acts for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, Foley Comments On Rumored Inductions
- Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar
- Triple H Addresses NXT Losing to AEW Dynamite in Key Demo Ratings, Says the NXT Product Has Proven Itself
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage