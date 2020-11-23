wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s Survivor Series Matches: McIntyre vs. Reigns, Banks vs. Asuka, More

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Asuka Survivor Series

WWE has posted the highlight videos from last night’s Survivor Series matches. You can see the videos below for the clips from the various Raw vs. Smackdown matches.

Our full reviews of the show can be seen here and here.

