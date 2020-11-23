wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s Survivor Series Matches: McIntyre vs. Reigns, Banks vs. Asuka, More
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlight videos from last night’s Survivor Series matches. You can see the videos below for the clips from the various Raw vs. Smackdown matches.
