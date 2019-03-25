wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Total Bellas, The Bella Twins Podcast Trailer, Elias Attacks No Way Jose At Live Event

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– E! has released video highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas, which was the season finale.

– WWE has posted a video from a live event in Utica, featuring Elias attacking No Way Jose.

– As previously reported, The Bella Twins have announced that they will debut a new podcast on Wednesday. You can find a trailer here.

