wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Total Bellas, The Bella Twins Podcast Trailer, Elias Attacks No Way Jose At Live Event
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– E! has released video highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas, which was the season finale.
– WWE has posted a video from a live event in Utica, featuring Elias attacking No Way Jose.
Now, WHY would you do that @IAmEliasWWE? #WWEUtica pic.twitter.com/QfCsuGLLcZ
— WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2019
– As previously reported, The Bella Twins have announced that they will debut a new podcast on Wednesday. You can find a trailer here.
More Trending Stories
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X
- The Rock Says Working With Vince Russo Was ‘Always Fun’