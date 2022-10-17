wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 10-13-22 Frankie Kazarian Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from last week’s show online. You can see the videos blow, including Frankie Kazarian cashing in his X-Division Championship for a World Title shot and more:

