wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-10-22 Masha Slamovich Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from last week’s show, including Masha Slamovich’s return and more. You can see the clips below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading