Highlights From Lucha Bros vs. FTR at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

The Lucha Bros are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions after tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV, defeating FTR with a spike piledriver. FTR pulled out a variety of tricks to try and take another set of tag team titles, but Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix were able to get the win. The Lucha Bros won the titles back at All Out on September 5, defeating the Young Bucks. They are currently on their 70th day as champions.