Highlights From Lucha Bros vs. FTR at AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)
The Lucha Bros are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions after tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, defeating FTR with a spike piledriver. FTR pulled out a variety of tricks to try and take another set of tag team titles, but Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix were able to get the win. The Lucha Bros won the titles back at All Out on September 5, defeating the Young Bucks. They are currently on their 70th day as champions. You can follow along with our live Full Gear coverage here.
.@ReyFenixMx and @PENTAELZEROM… unstoppable! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Cannonball by @PENTAELZEROM! And a point to @ReyFenixMx for the assist! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Just a little #TOPGUYS business. @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR ✌️ #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@PENTAELZEROM is on a roll! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Oh, you know… just @ReyFenixMx going for a little Saturday evening run! #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
BUSTIN BUSTIN BUSTIN @DaxFTR #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Show 'em how it's done, @PENTAELZEROM! 🔥 #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
WHAT THE WHAT!!!! @ReyFenixMx @PENTAELZEROM #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
