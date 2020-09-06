wrestling / News
Highlights From Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara battled in a ‘Broken Rules’ match at AEW All Out, which was essentially a last man standing match. The match started in the back and after Matt’s head hit the concrete, it looked like it might be called off early. But Hardy eventually found Guevara and they continued to fight, with Sammy eventually falling off the scaffolding for Hardy to win. If Guevara won, Hardy would have been forced to leave AEW. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
All is fair in love and golf carts. #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@SammyGuevara isn't playing around in this #BROKENRULESMATCH#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/769ghvxvvs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@MATTHARDYBRAND somehow fights on! #AEWAllOut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@MATTHARDYBRAND is proving that he really is UNKILLABLE#BROKENRULESMATCH#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/V6H7nW6dFw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
2020 really hasn't been a great year for @SammyGuevara.#BROKENRULESMATCH#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/21J4xaSSEC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
