Highlights From War Raiders vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black NXT Tag Team Championship Match at NXT Takeover: New York

– Ricochet and Aleister Black took the War Raiders to the limit at NXT Takeover: New York but didn’t leave the new tag team champions. The War Raiders defeated the 2019 Dusty Classic winners to retain their titles. You can see highlights from the match below.

The War Raiders have been the tag team champions for sixty-nine days, having won the titles at NXT Takeover: Phoenix from The Undisputed Era. Black and Ricochet, of course, are going on for another shot at tag team gold at WrestleMania when they are one of three teams trying to take the Smackdown Tag Team Championships from the Usos.

You can see our ongoing coverage of NXT Takeover: New York here.