wrestling / News
Highlights From NXT Women’s Title Fatal Four-Way NXT Takeover: New York
– Shayna Baszler got past three other women to remain the NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: New York. Baszler defeated Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair to successfully defend her championship by making Belair tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch. Highlights from the match are below.
Baszler has held the title for 154, the longest reign since Asuka’s record-setting 510 day run with the championship. You can see our ongoing coverage of NXT Takeover: New York here.
It may be a #Fatal4Way, but The #SkyPirates are on the same page… for now! @KairiSaneWWE @shirai_io #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/MBD4gOXCmb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
BEWARE. THE. HAIR. @BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/CBwHwl9KaY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
Anytime. Anywhere. @QoSBaszler wants EVERYONE to #TapNapOrSnap! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/F32k4pRea6
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2019
.@KairiSaneWWE just went full SKY PIRATE! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ZdsBhjAq2U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
.@BiancaBelairWWE is stronger 👏 than 👏 you. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/eVGD0k3vHP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
Is there anything the #SkyPirates @shirai_io & @KairiSaneWWE CAN'T DO?!? #NXTTakeOver @BiancaBelairWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/QEYhCuXucF
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
Don't 👏 @ 👏 us. #NXTTakeOver @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/zkxnh6K9AG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
♠️ AND. ♠️ STILL. ♠️@QoSBaszler #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HJrfAMp8Vb
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
