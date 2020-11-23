wrestling / News

Highlights From Raw vs. Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series Match

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Team Raw Survivor Series

The men’s elimination match kicked off Survivor Series’ main card, and Team Raw came out strong. AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle, and Braun Strowman scored a 5-0 sweep of Team Smackdown in the opening match. You can check out pics and video below.

Raw is now 1-0 in terms of main card matches (2-0 including the dual-brand battle royal from the Kickoff show) against Smackdown. Our live coverage from the show is here.

Survivor Series, Jeremy Thomas

