wrestling / News
Highlights From Raw vs. Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series Match
The men’s elimination match kicked off Survivor Series’ main card, and Team Raw came out strong. AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle, and Braun Strowman scored a 5-0 sweep of Team Smackdown in the opening match. You can check out pics and video below.
Raw is now 1-0 in terms of main card matches (2-0 including the dual-brand battle royal from the Kickoff show) against Smackdown. Our live coverage from the show is here.
It is THUNDEROUS in the #WWEThunderDome at @AmwayCenter!
🔴 #SurvivorSeries 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NsqAniYOi5
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Oh Captain, #TeamRaw Captain?@AJStylesOrg kicks off #SurvivorSeries for the Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match! pic.twitter.com/5OAYzwjMYO
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Basking forever in this entrance.#SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/31fzZelWVZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
👀 👀 👀#SurvivorSeries @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EJJ3cgUuni
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
#SurvivorSeries + #Thanksgiving = a good week for @otiswwe. pic.twitter.com/09KqDeQFiQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
SILENCE!
🎶 A right hand from the king
A right hand from the king
A RIGHT HAND FROM THE KING 🎶#SurvivorSeries @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/weSBF0DJ6L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
"For the greater good."@WWERollins just sacrificed himself to be the first man ELIMINATED for #TeamSmackDown! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/aeMEoMSyM4
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOO!#SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/FbFL4pyJLz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
For the Greater Good… ❓ 👀 👀@WWERollins sacrifices himself at #SurvivorSeries! 😮#TeamRaw #TeamSmackDown pic.twitter.com/rIJBrz4hVZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
#TeamRaw is at FULL 💪💪💪💪💪 with #TeamSmackDown down to just @otiswwe and Jey @WWEUsos! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/QvQOj1fgkK
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
THE HEIGHT … AND THE GALL.#SurvivorSeries @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/SYYhUz76tD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
#BlueCollarSolid.#SurvivorSeries @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/B0aLB4iU7h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Jey Uso vs. The World (2020)#SurvivorSeries @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/Op56XohjHT
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunStrowman @WWESheamus @SuperKingOfBros & @RealKeithLee pulls off the CLEAN SWEEP of #TeamSmackDown! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/j2973U0EYL
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot