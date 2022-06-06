wrestling / TV Reports
Highlights From Raw Women’s Championship Match At WWE Hell in a Cell
Bianca Belair remains your Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell. Belair defeated the two in the opening match of tonight’s show to retain her championship, and you can see some clips from the match below.
Belair’s title reign stands at 58 days, having won the title from Lynch at WrestleMania 38 night one. You can check out our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage here.
BIG TIME #HIAC!@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/NOUdxRvO3P
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
🥺🥺🥺@BiancaBelairWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/3d0LgdGwmz
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Teamwork!@WWEAsuka @BiancaBelairWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/s2qARDOfeT
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😬😬😬@BeckyLynchWWE @WWEAsuka #HIAC pic.twitter.com/JWmMeV9e0h
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
.@WWEAsuka is rolling to start this Triple Threat Match for the #WWERaw Women's Championship! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/qxOFqshWpd
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
EST! EST! EST!@BiancaBelairWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wJIWtepJF7
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
2-for-1 special!@WWEAsuka #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wtnAvSoKVd
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
DOUBLE ANKLE LOCK!@WWEAsuka #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Z3uOxxjBEg
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
#SummerSlam Flashbacks!@BeckyLynchWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/CxhmvOkWUt
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Is it @WWEAsuka's time?#HIAC pic.twitter.com/J1xnacspZ0
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
