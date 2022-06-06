Highlights From Raw Women’s Championship Match At WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair remains your Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell. Belair defeated the two in the opening match of tonight’s show to retain her championship, and you can see some clips from the match below.

Belair’s title reign stands at 58 days, having won the title from Lynch at WrestleMania 38 night one. You can check out our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage here.