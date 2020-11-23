Highlights From Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns picked up the win over Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, though not without a little family help. Reigns got an assist from Jey Uso to defeat Reigns on tonight’s show in the final match on the card. You can check out the pics and video from the match below.

The win ends the “battle of brand supremacy” with Raw taking the win 3-2 among main card matches over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.

Imagine being in the ring and seeing THIS coming toward you.#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/cyVQp63u1F — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020