wrestling / News
Highlights From Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series
Roman Reigns picked up the win over Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, though not without a little family help. Reigns got an assist from Jey Uso to defeat Reigns on tonight’s show in the final match on the card. You can check out the pics and video from the match below.
The win ends the “battle of brand supremacy” with Raw taking the win 3-2 among main card matches over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.
Head of the table.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/73PUcSxyCt
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Imagine being in the ring and seeing THIS coming toward you.#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/cyVQp63u1F
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
MASSIVE FIGHT FEEL.@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWERomanReigns starts NOW on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/54XmOntC5O
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 23, 2020
Just needs a breather.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tV86EOLbHR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
The #UniversalChampion now controls the pace.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/m3wd4jkJfG
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
BACK-AND-FORTH WE GO.#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/sH2UVI8kfb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
SPINEBUSTER GAME 💯#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/chyWh9X5dv
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
That "What do I have to do?" look is all over @WWERomanReigns' face. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/HiwKjqs8vs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
The momentum swings back-and-forth in an EPIC collision between @DMcIntyreWWE and @WWERomanReigns at #SurvivorSeries! @HeymanHustle #WWETitle #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/r5Tvntjfse
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE is kicking out of EVERYTHING.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/2OqYoGwBih
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
JEY @WWEUsos IS HERE FOR THE ASSIST!#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/sA69yAZBgb
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Head of the Table = #BestOfTheBest.#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns defeats #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE in a monumental clash at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/EahzWHZssN
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
It's all in the family.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ZCuZYDBcgi
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
