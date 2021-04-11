wrestling / News

Highlights From Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro At Wrestlemania Night 1 (Pics, Video)

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cesaro Seth Rollins Wrestlemania

Cesaro had his first one-on-one match at Wrestlemania night one tonight, and with it came his first singles win in the show’s history. He defeated Seth Rollins after hitting the UFO, a 23 revolution swing and the Neutralizer all in a row. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

