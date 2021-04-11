wrestling / News
Highlights From Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro At Wrestlemania Night 1 (Pics, Video)
Cesaro had his first one-on-one match at Wrestlemania night one tonight, and with it came his first singles win in the show’s history. He defeated Seth Rollins after hitting the UFO, a 23 revolution swing and the Neutralizer all in a row. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Embrace THIS Vision!@WWERollins battles @WWECesaro RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania!
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
SWING is in the air at @RJStadium!
#WrestleMania @WWECesaro
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@WWECesaro not wasting ANY time going to work on @WWERollins!
#WrestleMania
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
#WrestleMania @WWERollins @WWECesaro
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
UN. BE. LIEVABLE! 🔥
#WrestleMania @WWERollins
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@WWERollins is going for a SWING!
#WrestleMania @WWECesaro
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 11, 2021
UN. BE. LIEVABLE! 🔥#WrestleMania @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/ORRjoyL2GZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@WWECesaro breaks out the SWING, and @WWERollins breaks out a WILD corkscrew splash! #ThisIsAwesome
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/L4s6Cznv3d
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
#WrestleMania @WWECesaro
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
What a moment! What a match!
@WWECesaro takes down @WWERollins at #WrestleMania!
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
THAT. WAS. AWESOME. 👏
@WWECesaro has done it!
#WrestleMania @WWERollins
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
