Highlights From Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins’ goal was to send a message to Cesaro with his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, though he nearly got a message himself. Rollins defeated Nakamura at Sunday’s show with a Stomp, but not before Nakamura nearly put Rollins away more than once.

Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro in the past few weeks, and looks to be potentially facing him at WrestleMania. You can see clips and video from the match below.Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.

