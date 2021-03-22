wrestling / News
Highlights From Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane
Seth Rollins’ goal was to send a message to Cesaro with his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, though he nearly got a message himself. Rollins defeated Nakamura at Sunday’s show with a Stomp, but not before Nakamura nearly put Rollins away more than once.
Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro in the past few weeks, and looks to be potentially facing him at WrestleMania. You can see clips and video from the match below.Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
EMBRACE. THE. VISION.@WWERollins is set to go one-on-one with @ShinsukeN at #WWEFastlane!
Stream live on @PeacockTV 👉 https://t.co/FfEMpIj6Du pic.twitter.com/CW37EvqKdG
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
He's got a score to settle…@ShinsukeN looks to bring @WWERollins some further disrespect right now at #WWEFastlane!
▶️ https://t.co/RpgG5WqwzA pic.twitter.com/3eWWJwwtak
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 21, 2021
𝘒𝘕𝘌𝘌 …
𝘛𝘖 …
𝘍𝘈𝘊𝘌 …#WWEFastlane @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5LavmEyGAM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
"22 SWINGS!"
Are you watching, @WWECesaro?#WWEFastlane @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/HkYKJyiGtp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
Embrace the knees, @WWERollins.#WWEFastlane @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/HP8UNLdNpZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
We may be in the FASTLANE, but let's take a slower look at this one.#WWEFastlane @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/uirU5Z1W0v
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins inadvertently opens the door for @ShinsukeN to battle back at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/3esaXjWJSx
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
The look of evil intent. 👀#WWEFastlane @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Em1ARmaiQi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2021
The vision tonight? A @WWERollins VICTORY over @ShinsukeN. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/Ef7BM9EHM5
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021
