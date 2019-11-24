wrestling / News
Highlights From Survivor Series’ Tag Team World Cup Battle Royal
– WWE kicked off Survivor Series with a tag team battle royal for a World Cup trophy, and only one team could survive to take it home. That team was Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who won the battle royal by last eliminating Private Party. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win gives Smackdown the first victory on the PPV, which you can see our live coverage of here.
Here we go!
A Cross Branded Tag Team Battle Royal kicks off the action RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rVwz5fcTLK
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
Let's go #Breezango! @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/w6mnPbXl8x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
They got @otiswwe up!#HeavyMachinery has been eliminated. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/JxjreSU2Ve
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
.@TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder were safe momentarily…
… momentarily. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/OzG0QMr8Jb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 24, 2019
GLORIOUS.
it all comes down @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode and The #StreetProfits in this Cross Branded Tag Team Battle Royal! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/kSoVykcdhN
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
.@HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode pick up the win!#SurvivorSeries #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hitMzYHN2C
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
The pressure is ON as the last two teams slug it out on the #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/bdJNH115vX
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls First WWE Appearance in 2005 With Undertaker, Being Shown Around By Stephanie McMahon
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer