Highlights From Survivor Series’ Tag Team World Cup Battle Royal

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Survivor Series Tag Battle Royal

– WWE kicked off Survivor Series with a tag team battle royal for a World Cup trophy, and only one team could survive to take it home. That team was Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who won the battle royal by last eliminating Private Party. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win gives Smackdown the first victory on the PPV, which you can see our live coverage of here.

Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

