Highlights From The Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

The ‘Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook’ Match at WWE Extreme Rules was the wild brawl most expected it to be. Both the Brawling Brutes and Imperium batted each other around ringside using a variety of objects, but it was the Brutes who got the win. Sheamus eventually put Gunther through the announce table with the Celtic Cross then hit a Brogue Kick on Giovanni Vinci to get the win. You can follow along with our live coverage of Extreme Rules here.

WWE Extreme Rules, Joseph Lee

