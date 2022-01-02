wrestling / News
Highlights From The Usos vs. The New Day at WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)
The Usos retained the Smackdown tag team titles at WWE Day 1, defeating the New Day following the Usos using a new finish. The team broke out the 1D, which is their version of the Dudley Boyz’ old 3D finisher, to pin Kofi Kingston. The Usos have been the champions for 168 days, ever since beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Day 1 here.
DOWN SINCE… #WWEDay1 @WWEUsos☝️ pic.twitter.com/lLXR4IOf7V
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
The #NewDay is going to work! #WWEDay1 @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/Xb1FuiPrr8
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
backin' it up!#WWEDay1 @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/mtERyGSOto
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
#KingWoods is on 🔥!!!#WWEDay1 @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/kPqCNyd9Zk
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@TrueKofi was THAT CLOSE to picking up the win for The #NewDay! 😱#WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/J3DW3mGAka
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Sir @TrueKofi was thinking about #TroubleInParadise, but it turned into serious trouble for #TheNewDay courtesy of The @WWEUsos! #WWEDay1
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/Ms6mbW5Nhg
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
What's it going to take to put the @WWEUsos away?!?!#WWEDay1 @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/YXdhIb86CR
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#WWEDay1 @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/cpoDfwDPEC
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
WHAT. A. MATCH. ☝️#AndStill #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/uSvRCwawiX
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
