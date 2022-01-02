Highlights From The Usos vs. The New Day at WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

The Usos retained the Smackdown tag team titles at WWE Day 1, defeating the New Day following the Usos using a new finish. The team broke out the 1D, which is their version of the Dudley Boyz’ old 3D finisher, to pin Kofi Kingston. The Usos have been the champions for 168 days, ever since beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021.

