WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Previews For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Becky Lynch Meets Special Fan

– WWE has released several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.

– This week’s NXT UK will feature British Strong Style vs. Imperium, as well as appearances from Ilja Dragunov and Xia Brookside.

– This week’s NXT will include:

*Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

*Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.

*KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak in a Submission match.

– AJ Kirsch, who was one of Heavy Machinery’s local opponents last night on Smackdown, brought a fan who lost all of his wrestling merchandise in a fire backstage to RAW to meet Becky Lynch. She wrote about it on Twitter.