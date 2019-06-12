WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Previews For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Becky Lynch Meets Special Fan

wrestling

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.

– This week’s NXT UK will feature British Strong Style vs. Imperium, as well as appearances from Ilja Dragunov and Xia Brookside.

– This week’s NXT will include:

*Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

*Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.

*KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak in a Submission match.

– AJ Kirsch, who was one of Heavy Machinery’s local opponents last night on Smackdown, brought a fan who lost all of his wrestling merchandise in a fire backstage to RAW to meet Becky Lynch. She wrote about it on Twitter.

