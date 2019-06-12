wrestling
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Previews For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Becky Lynch Meets Special Fan
– WWE has released several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.
– This week’s NXT UK will feature British Strong Style vs. Imperium, as well as appearances from Ilja Dragunov and Xia Brookside.
– This week’s NXT will include:
*Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.
*Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.
*KUSHIDA vs. Drew Gulak in a Submission match.
– AJ Kirsch, who was one of Heavy Machinery’s local opponents last night on Smackdown, brought a fan who lost all of his wrestling merchandise in a fire backstage to RAW to meet Becky Lynch. She wrote about it on Twitter.
I don’t usually use this to talk as ‘myself’ these days, but meeting this man, and seeing what wrestling means to him is why we do this. I was honored to meet Morgan and his family. https://t.co/gwGwfZNvzM
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 11, 2019
