wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s WWE NXT
July 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the highlights below including Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, and check out our reviews of the episode here and here.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Tribal Court Segment on WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake