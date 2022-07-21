wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s WWE NXT UK
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Sam Gradwell vs. Trent Seven and more. You can check out the full clips below and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode here.
