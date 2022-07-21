wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s WWE NXT UK

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trent Seven NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring Sam Gradwell vs. Trent Seven and more. You can check out the full clips below and our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this week’s episode here.

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

