Highlights From TNT Championship Match at AEW All Out

Eddie Kingston proved to be a touch challenger for Miro’s TNT Championship at AEW All Out, but the Redeemer managed to retain his title nonetheless. Miro defeated Kingston to open the main card for Sunday’s PPV, retaining his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Miro’s TNT Championship reign stands at 114 days, having defeated Darby Allin for the title on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.