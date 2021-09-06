wrestling / News
Highlights From TNT Championship Match at AEW All Out
Eddie Kingston proved to be a touch challenger for Miro’s TNT Championship at AEW All Out, but the Redeemer managed to retain his title nonetheless. Miro defeated Kingston to open the main card for Sunday’s PPV, retaining his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Miro’s TNT Championship reign stands at 114 days, having defeated Darby Allin for the title on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
The undefeated TNT Champion @ToBeMiro defends against @MadKing1981 to kick off #AEWAllOut.
Order #AEWAllOut NOW: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/RrsjAUFjuv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@ToBeMiro catches all 240 pounds of @MadKing1981 in mid-air and drives him to the floor!
Order #AEWAllOut NOW: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/3qj0k18uln
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@ToBeMiro in full control.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/mZTpDYroT0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@MadKing1981 attacking the neck of @ToBeMiro just like he said.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/XvcJZ8jOfG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
#AndStill…@ToBeMiro retains the TNT Championship!
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/6kWg847g50
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt
- New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)
- Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE