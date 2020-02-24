– The following XFL highlights were posted following week 3:

* This is the XFL Show | Week 3 Game Recap: BattleHawks vs. Guardians

* This is the XFL Show | Week 3 Game Recap: Wildcats vs. Defenders

* Highlights: Los Angeles Wildcats 39, DC Defenders 9

* Highlights: St. Louis BattleHawks 29, New York Guardians 9